Anythin Goes Type Concept

Anythin Goes Type Concept concept sketch type pen pencil idea sketchbook
An earlier type concept for Anythin' Goes. Even though it isn't being used I'd like to get some feedback for future reference :)

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
