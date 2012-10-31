Rich Baird

Logo Mark Concept

Can't write much about this but think the cues are quite obvious. The aesthetic is way to soft for the brand so will probably drop this direction. - Perhaps some changes in colour will give it the necessary formality.

Rebound of
Home Gardening
By Rich Baird
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
