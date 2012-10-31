Jagadish Thanki  ✏

Spider Man Sketch

Spider Man Sketch character design paper sketch sketch spider man spider
This time with Peter Parker :)
" It's time to pay, Marko! "

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
