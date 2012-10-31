Xavier Carrascosa

Chapa Milagros Yesiplay

Xavier Carrascosa
Xavier Carrascosa
  • Save
Chapa Milagros Yesiplay obey yes we can yes i play vector art
Download color palette

Illustration done for the "Gaming with my suegra" blog: http://gamingwithmysuegra.blogspot.com.es/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Xavier Carrascosa
Xavier Carrascosa

More by Xavier Carrascosa

View profile
    • Like