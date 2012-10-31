Nico Encarnacion

IT Life

Nico Encarnacion
Nico Encarnacion
  • Save
IT Life shirt design vector illustration minimalist media radio analog graphics
Download color palette

I added more elements to the design. Tell me what you guys think about this. :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Nico Encarnacion
Nico Encarnacion

More by Nico Encarnacion

View profile
    • Like