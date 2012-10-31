laura lamberti

WebSite for a game designer

laura lamberti
laura lamberti
  • Save
WebSite for a game designer website game designer gamer designer reel
Download color palette

The site is online, if you want to view it follow the link: http://www.fabriziodigiovinazzo.com/. Bye :).

Project on:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/3956295/Fabrizio-Digiovinazzo-Website

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
laura lamberti
laura lamberti

More by laura lamberti

View profile
    • Like