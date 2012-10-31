Claudio Gomboli

iMac G3

iMac G3 imac ios imac 3g monitor apple icon icons cd slot-in speaker all in one mac macintosh retro
The iMac 3G is still so beautiful. I made it into a iOS icon for fun and practice.

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
