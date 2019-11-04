Siggi Baldursson

404 Page | DJ Gear Webshop

"404 - Looks like it's quiet around here...."
This company "DiscJock" sells DJ related gear, accessories and clothing on its website.

For this design, I took inspiration from being a DJ myself for many years. This is a shot from 2018, as a part of a daily UI challenge I did for fun and to sharpen my UI skills.

— Product Designer keen on Usability ⤵
