Ryan Hefner

Hard Packs: Parliament Lights

Ryan Hefner
Ryan Hefner
  • Save
Hard Packs: Parliament Lights hard packs packaging illustration
Download color palette

After reading this article about a pack of Camel Cigarettes branded for Williamsburg, BK it made me start to think about cigarette pack design, so I started to redesign a few. This one is the start for Parliament Lights.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2010
Ryan Hefner
Ryan Hefner

More by Ryan Hefner

View profile
    • Like