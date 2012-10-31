Justin Froning

Mountain Stag

Justin Froning
Justin Froning
  • Save
Mountain Stag deer mountain illustration design geometry retro deco
Download color palette

Here's a project that I'm having a lot of fun with. I usually stick with a sort of pseudo-realism. This was an opportunity to combine my style with the more art-deco sense and color outside the lines a bit. Lots of fun with colors. I can't wait to show you the whole thing.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Justin Froning
Justin Froning

More by Justin Froning

View profile
    • Like