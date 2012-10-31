Graphicsfuel

Database Icons

Graphicsfuel
Graphicsfuel
Hire Me
  • Save
Database Icons database icons backup icons psd icons psd freebie icons
Download color palette

Set of 3 database icons created to suit database and database backup for software, web and mobile apps. Download PSD & PNGs here: http://www.graphicsfuel.com/2012/10/database-backup-icons-psd-png/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Graphicsfuel
Graphicsfuel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Graphicsfuel

View profile
    • Like