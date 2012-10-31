Nate Luetkehans

2013 Salary Guide 1

Nate Luetkehans
Nate Luetkehans
  • Save
2013 Salary Guide 1 publication foil stamp map seal illustration city buildings crest sun
Download color palette

Cover illustration for the Creative Group's 2013 salary guide. I'm told you can request a printed copy here, which also includes a poster-size map!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Nate Luetkehans
Nate Luetkehans

More by Nate Luetkehans

View profile
    • Like