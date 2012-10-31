Maykel Loomans

eet.nu visual style

Maykel Loomans
Maykel Loomans
  • Save
eet.nu visual style grey white light eetnu ui button interface search
Download color palette

One of my last projects that I worked on during the final months of freelancing was creating the new visual direction for a restaurant-guide site called eet.nu. Ever since, they've been working hard to re-align their whole site and move towards this new style.

I'm very excited to see the first version live and hope that they will keep iterating on it quickly and effectively!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Maykel Loomans
Maykel Loomans

More by Maykel Loomans

View profile
    • Like