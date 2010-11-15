Tyler Gaw

App Icon - Round 2

Tyler Gaw
Tyler Gaw
  • Save
App Icon - Round 2 icon iphone app
Download color palette

Taking a different direction with the ole' icon.

462e085bcde92d38101feed9770109cb
Rebound of
App Icon
By Tyler Gaw
View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2010
Tyler Gaw
Tyler Gaw
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Tyler Gaw

View profile
    • Like