Josh Sroufe

Rolling Stones

Josh Sroufe
Josh Sroufe
  • Save
Rolling Stones music band rolling stones vector patch
Download color palette

This is a vector piece that I have redrawn based on a patch for the band. The client is going to have the work printed on an iPhone case.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Josh Sroufe
Josh Sroufe

More by Josh Sroufe

View profile
    • Like