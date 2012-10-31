Bootstrap Skin

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
So unfortunately lately my client work is becoming harder and harder to come by, so I'm trying to focus on getting a new CodeCanyon file completed. I noticed there was a competition happening, so I figured it was a good place to start :)
It's harder than I anticipated, to be honest..!
Currently fiddling with the "main colour" - I'm thinking this orange is a bit too light, but we'll see how we go. Thoughts?