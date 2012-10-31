Last week of, at night, I was working on this font. Created few animated images for this project. Very eager share with you, my friends!

Sorry, for my bad english.

Последнюю неделю, по ночам, я работал над этим шрифтом. Создал пару анимационных картинок для этого проекта. Очень не терпится поделиться с вами, друзья!