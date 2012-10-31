Joe Horacek

Happy Halloween you Goons!

Joe Horacek
Joe Horacek
  • Save
Happy Halloween you Goons! happy halloween logo icon lmsco little mountain supply co pumpkins illustration type typography orange
Download color palette

fun little icon for the store front.. go carve a pepo.

Joe Horacek
Joe Horacek

More by Joe Horacek

View profile
    • Like