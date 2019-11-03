Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oscar Linger

DailyUI 003 — Landing Page — Casall

DailyUI 003 — Landing Page — Casall dailyuichallenge dailyui 003 dailyui
I wanted to see how it would look if there was a bit more movement and form in Casall's landing page — inspired by yoga but still trying to make it Premium. DailyUI challenge for landing pages.

Posted on Nov 3, 2019
