DailyUI 003 — Landing Page — Casall

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I wanted to see how it would look if there was a bit more movement and form in Casall's landing page — inspired by yoga but still trying to make it Premium. DailyUI challenge for landing pages.