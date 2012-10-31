Invite giveaway

Hello. Do you want to switch yourself to a Dribbble Player? I can help you.

The rule is pretty simple.

1. Like this shot and tweet about it.

2. Follow me on Dribbble and Twitter.

3. Email me your name, a dribbble prospect link and a link to your portfolio.

The winner will be announced in two weeks.

Good luck guys!

Couple words about the picture. This is a PSD vector file. There are just shapes and effects. Feel free to download the file and use it anywhere.