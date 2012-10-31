Invite giveaway

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello. Do you want to switch yourself to a Dribbble Player? I can help you.
The rule is pretty simple.
1. Like this shot and tweet about it.
2. Follow me on Dribbble and Twitter.
3. Email me your name, a dribbble prospect link and a link to your portfolio.
The winner will be announced in two weeks.
Good luck guys!
Couple words about the picture. This is a PSD vector file. There are just shapes and effects. Feel free to download the file and use it anywhere.