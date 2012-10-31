Brett Stenson

Megabolt - Honda Emblem

The owner of Megabolt, aka Steve Kasprzyk, got a freshly modified 1971 CB350, and wanted to show his colors with pride. I made him a badge for his bike inspired by all his hard work on Megabolt.

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
