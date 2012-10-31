Brett Stenson

Megabolt - 20 Percent Logo (Unused)

Brett Stenson
Brett Stenson
  • Save
Megabolt - 20 Percent Logo (Unused) logo type typography lettering script lockup
Download color palette

This was a version of the logo we all liked, but moved in a different direction...

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Brett Stenson
Brett Stenson

More by Brett Stenson

View profile
    • Like