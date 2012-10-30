Packers Rebrand-Logo 1

Russell Pritchard

Over the weekend I rebranded the best team of all time, the Green Bay Packers. I think their logo is a bit stale, so I made a bunch of different options ranging from old-school retro to modern chic. I'll try and post one every day until I run out of logos.

