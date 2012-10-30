Brett Stenson

THE TYPE FIGHT - "G" Halloween Theme

lettering elegant typography type fight g script horror movie halloween cursive
My "G" submission for http://thetypefight.com . We were advised to give it a Halloween flair, so I decided to go in the classic horror movie vein of thinking. Enjoy!

Posted on Oct 30, 2012
