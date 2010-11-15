J.R. Patten

Fun New Project

J.R. Patten
J.R. Patten
  • Save
Fun New Project blue yellow red button verlag tags condensed cel-shaded
Download color palette

This design's coming together nicely. Taking a chance on the aesthetics, but think it's going to be a big winner for the client. But we'll see what they think...

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2010
J.R. Patten
J.R. Patten

More by J.R. Patten

View profile
    • Like