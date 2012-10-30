Brett Stenson

VARADO - Sneak Peek

VARADO - Sneak Peek illustration typography ink lettering numerals numbers sign painting poster screenprinting halftones blob loose drawing
A crop into one of 5 prints I will be showing at HOTPOP Gallery in Third Ward Milwaukee from November 30 til January 25. Come down if you can! No more peeking til then!

