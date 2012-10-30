Andy Peninger

Burrito Me UI

A quick UI exercise. This mobile app would specialize in locating places that offer burritos. Top nav hones in on your location and locates burritos. Bottom nav has filter adjustments, favorites, and search.

Posted on Oct 30, 2012
