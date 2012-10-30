Site Teaser

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working on a redesign of my personal site tonight. Really just for fun, I'm planning to keep my portfolio separate. The top image will fade through shots of designs I've worked on, and the social icons go full color when you hover over them.
I know the text is a bit rough, feel free to offer grammar suggestions!
-- Edit --
Haha I just realized how crazy close to this shot mine is! I looked at that when it first came up and haven't seen it in days... didn't intentionally make it similar I guess it was just floating around in my sub-conscious. I do like my social links more though :)