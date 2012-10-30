Site Teaser

Working on a redesign of my personal site tonight. Really just for fun, I'm planning to keep my portfolio separate. The top image will fade through shots of designs I've worked on, and the social icons go full color when you hover over them.

I know the text is a bit rough, feel free to offer grammar suggestions!

-- Edit --

Haha I just realized how crazy close to this shot mine is! I looked at that when it first came up and haven't seen it in days... didn't intentionally make it similar I guess it was just floating around in my sub-conscious. I do like my social links more though :)