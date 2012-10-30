Dave Gates

Athlon Consensus 100 Recruiting Logo

Dave Gates
Dave Gates
Hire Me
  • Save
Athlon Consensus 100 Recruiting Logo athlon sports branding
Download color palette

After many revisions, they went with this one. Some with the football shape and some without, depends on the medium.

Ce28dcd85b1a0965a9c93012d66fadf6
Rebound of
Athlon Consensus 100 Recruiting Logo
By Dave Gates
View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Dave Gates
Dave Gates
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dave Gates

View profile
    • Like