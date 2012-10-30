Zach Burghardt

Wine App Icon Sketch

Zach Burghardt
Zach Burghardt
Hire Me
  • Save
Wine App Icon Sketch wine icon ios iphone door cabinet sketch drawing wireframe notes note arrow bottle icons ios icon wine bottle iphone icon
Download color palette

Wine is constant proof that God loves us and loves to see us happy.

- Benjamin Franklin

Zach Burghardt
Zach Burghardt
Product Design & Creative Direction
Hire Me

More by Zach Burghardt

View profile
    • Like