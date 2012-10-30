Luis Quelhas Marques

HUGO Create - Round 8: The Elements

HUGO Create - Round 8: The Elements advertising billboard contest winner hugo create hugo boss
Winning design proposal of the HUGO Create global design contest (Round 8: The Elements), 2009

Posted on Oct 30, 2012
