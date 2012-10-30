Braden Hamm

Photo Stack UI Sketch

Photo Stack UI Sketch sketch ui doodle post-it bic pen image photo
Found this doodle I did a few weeks ago with a bic pen on a post-it note. Use what you have to get the idea out, refine it later.

I worked on a little html/css version too at Codepen.io.

Something I'm working on for my project, Gumwall.com.

Posted on Oct 30, 2012
