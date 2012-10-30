Adam Darowski

Player Page

Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
  • Save
Player Page baseball sabermetrics infographic joe torre
Download color palette

Fleshing out non-mobile player pages over the last week or so. Getting closer… something's missing, though.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
Head of User Experience at Sports Reference, LLC

More by Adam Darowski

View profile
    • Like