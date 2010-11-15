Kevin Andersson

Alarm Archive

Alarm Archive iphoneicon archive zipper green led alarm metal reflection glow light icon iphone
This is the final icon. Don't mind the fuzzyness - this has been scaled to fit them 400x300 pixels.

Just to be clear. The application is a archive of alarms. This went through several iterations, and the client and I decided on this version in the end.

I get a craving for making lightsabers all of a sudden.

Rebound of
Not quite HAL, but close another iPhone app
Posted on Nov 15, 2010
