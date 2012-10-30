Brendan Ciecko

Wystawa

Brendan Ciecko
Brendan Ciecko
  • Save
Wystawa typography polish poland lettering artistic
Download color palette

Based on a Polish exhibition poster from 1909.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Brendan Ciecko
Brendan Ciecko

More by Brendan Ciecko

View profile
    • Like