Nathan Pitman

Collapsible 'in this section' nav?

Nathan Pitman
Nathan Pitman
  • Save
Collapsible 'in this section' nav? nav mobile responsive markup question
Download color palette

I'm wondering how to best markup/code this nav element, it will provide users with links to other pages in 'this section' and would on the desktop site reside in the left column as an unordered list.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Nathan Pitman
Nathan Pitman

More by Nathan Pitman

View profile
    • Like