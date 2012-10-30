David Figueiras

This illustration is for a t-shirt contest in Threadless. The tee is inspired by the idea of the feelings and emotions that music can convey. The melodies are so intense that these musical instruments come alive!

You can rate the tee here. If you like it give it a 5, please! Many Thanks.
http://beta.threadless.com/soundtrack/a-live-band-2/

