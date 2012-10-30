Overfinking

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
A lot of stuff on my mind regarding some recent events pushed me again (and hopefully - finally) into thinking about opening up a blog. Same questions as always - should I sacrifice customization and go with Tumblr or bust my head through editing a Wordpress theme, or wait for Visual Idiot and the rest of the guys at millwire to finally publish something for anchor
/* note here I don't know how to code */
...basically just another overthinking session.
So I stopped, closed all the tabs and just opened PS trying to figure out what I would like it to look like anyway. I presume my mind was (is) influenced a lot by @Dan Eden, @Adam Whitcroft (check out their blogs if you still haven't) and a couple of more lads from the interwebs. Lorem ipsum killed by Dan's text The UI Kit Sinkhole
Background traceur and photographer the baldy hungarian
Typefaces: Futura / Merriweather