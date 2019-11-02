Waqar Qamri

aag babula hona = to lose one's temper

So last week @bunny_bag_ commented this quote on one of my posts and I haven't been able to get it of my mind. Afterwards @kr8v s recent post inspired me to do this illustration fused with the love for Indian Truck art.

Let me know what you think about it and what other 'muhavres' can we add to this series.

Posted on Nov 2, 2019
