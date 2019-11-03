Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abinash Mohanty

illustration - Night Mountain Alive

illustration - Night Mountain Alive purple affinity vector design graphic design idea concept art dark night texture colors sun nature mountain illustration
  1. mountain 3.png
  2. mountain sketch.png

Hey Guys! This illustration called "Night Mountain Alive" has no humans in it. And I did that for a change. Do check out my last shots for human illustrations.

Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

