Daniel Jimenez

Quick prototyping

Daniel Jimenez
Daniel Jimenez
  • Save
Quick prototyping prototype paper usability iterative ux lean wireframe
Download color palette

3 design iterations based on a location search flow. Quick and cheap way to refine UX design testing on a few participants!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Daniel Jimenez
Daniel Jimenez

More by Daniel Jimenez

View profile
    • Like