Ambigrams Revealed Website

The brand new website for Ambigrams Revealed is live. Being stuck indoors yesterday with the hurricane gave me a good excuse to overhaul it. Take a look!
http://ambigramsrevealed.com
There is an issue with the 'pre-order' button, which is being linked directly to the book's page on Amazon. It works if you right click/open in new tab, but doesn't work using a direct click. Something buggy w/ the WP code. Other than that issue, everything seems to work, but feedback is always welcomed!