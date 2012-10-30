Ambigrams Revealed Website

The brand new website for Ambigrams Revealed is live. Being stuck indoors yesterday with the hurricane gave me a good excuse to overhaul it. Take a look!

http://ambigramsrevealed.com

There is an issue with the 'pre-order' button, which is being linked directly to the book's page on Amazon. It works if you right click/open in new tab, but doesn't work using a direct click. Something buggy w/ the WP code. Other than that issue, everything seems to work, but feedback is always welcomed!