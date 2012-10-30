Kerem Suer

Early stage sketches

Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
  • Save
Early stage sketches sketch wireframe product black box pen pencil dot grid
Download color palette

So I was on a road trip to Denver with my wife and dog a month ago when I thought of an idea that would make people's lives easier. Or at least that's the hope. We captured the idea as a voice memo. I came home and sketched the whole thing on the wall. I'm now finding some time to work on it. I won't be disclosing bunch of information about it, but you're absolutely free to guess what it is. I will however share every single step of the process.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kerem Suer

View profile
    • Like