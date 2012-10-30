Early stage sketches

So I was on a road trip to Denver with my wife and dog a month ago when I thought of an idea that would make people's lives easier. Or at least that's the hope. We captured the idea as a voice memo. I came home and sketched the whole thing on the wall. I'm now finding some time to work on it. I won't be disclosing bunch of information about it, but you're absolutely free to guess what it is. I will however share every single step of the process.