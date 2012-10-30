Michele Rosenthal

Grass and Flowers

Grass and Flowers illustration vector silhouette flowers grass field landscape
This is a little piece of what will eventually be a larger landscape for the Children's Medical Center in Dallas. Photos of the installation so far are here on my blog.

Posted on Oct 30, 2012
