Advies Homepage

Advies are an award-winning Independent Financial Advisor. The company specialise in investment planning and protection for both private and corporate clients and wanted to produce a more tangible method of explaining their process and methodology to prospective clients. This task traditionally happens with a face-to-face chat, a little pointing to pieces of paper and frantic sketching. Using the iPad in introducer meetings as a simple tool to explain the company and illustrate the investment process then seems like the perfect solution.

For more see the Advies website:

http://www.advies.co.uk/