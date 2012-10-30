Tim Jarvis

Advies Homepage

Tim Jarvis
Tim Jarvis
  • Save
Advies Homepage 2012 ipad ios website digital interface button glossy monochrome navigation ux ui
Download color palette

Advies are an award-winning Independent Financial Advisor. The company specialise in investment planning and protection for both private and corporate clients and wanted to produce a more tangible method of explaining their process and methodology to prospective clients. This task traditionally happens with a face-to-face chat, a little pointing to pieces of paper and frantic sketching. Using the iPad in introducer meetings as a simple tool to explain the company and illustrate the investment process then seems like the perfect solution.

For more see the Advies website:
http://www.advies.co.uk/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Tim Jarvis
Tim Jarvis

More by Tim Jarvis

View profile
    • Like