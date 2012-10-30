Kelsey Spencer

Cancer Girl

Cancer Girl cancer infographic vector
The sun gets 90% of the blame for skin cancer, and all the stuff this girl's got goin' on takes the other 10%. She's cancer girl! She needs a cape...

Brand spanking new infographic explaining it all here: http://visual.ly/slather-sunscreen-what-you-should-know-about-skin-cancer

Posted on Oct 30, 2012
