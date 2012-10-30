Will Kelly

My new portfolio website

Will Kelly
Will Kelly
Hire Me
  • Save
My new portfolio website webdesign portfolio css html
Download color palette

Here is a look at my new portfolio site. The real version can be viewed at http://will-kelly.com.

Feedback/critiques would be awesome!

Aleksandr Kuskov was nice enough to let me use his image for the homepage. Here is the original: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Time-Mashine/4562407

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Will Kelly
Will Kelly
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Will Kelly

View profile
    • Like