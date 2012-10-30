Greg Eckler

Seasonal Firestyles Round 2

Greg Eckler
Greg Eckler
  • Save
Seasonal Firestyles Round 2 logo logo design illustration icon
Download color palette

I decided at this point for some hand lettering. The client felt it was to medieval. (?)

7a54709e6ff74991233aa22832cb49b2
Rebound of
Seasonal Firestyles Round 1
By Greg Eckler
View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Greg Eckler
Greg Eckler

More by Greg Eckler

View profile
    • Like