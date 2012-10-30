Zack Davenport

#govote

Zack Davenport
Zack Davenport
Hire Me
  • Save
#govote vote 2012 presidential election govote obama mrdavenport united states
Download color palette

My submission to the #GoVote Campaign. Thanks to Yosi Sergant for organizing such a great movement.

Everyone get out there and vote November 6th!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Zack Davenport
Zack Davenport
Design Lead with a passion for branding and visual design.
Hire Me

More by Zack Davenport

View profile
    • Like