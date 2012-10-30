samarskaya

#govote

samarskaya
samarskaya
  • Save
#govote govote nov6 type typography lettering americana vote
Download color palette

My brief type contribution to the #govote project. Full typeface should be completed sooner than later. (with Steve Lambert, Tânia Raposo)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
samarskaya
samarskaya

More by samarskaya

View profile
    • Like